Philip Albrecht

Obituary Condolences

Philip Albrecht Obituary


PHILIP EDWARD VALENTYNE ALBRECHT
11 May 1933 - 10 March 2019


Has passed away peacefully after missing his beloved wife Leslie Estelle for 5 years
and smiling though out his illness.
His children Valerie, Paul,
Randolph and Jeffrey
thank him for the life he gave them.
His surviving sister Peggy Speldewinde and grandchildren, Tom, Holly, Emma, Darcy,
Riley, Aron, Dylan, Sarah and
step-grandchildren, Jess and Caleb
thank him for the times they shared.


We will always cherish and miss him and will celebrate his life at a Thanksgiving Service
in St John's Anglican Church
45 Constitution Avenue, Reid
on FRIDAY 15th March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.


Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
