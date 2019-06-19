|
PHILLIP RAYMOND DONOGHOE
9 April 1938 - 15 June 2019
Cherished husband of Maureen.
A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses of
Clare Holland House, The Canberra Hospital
and the Renal Unit who cared for Phil
during recent weeks.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Phil will be celebrated at
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church,
corner Blackham and Chave Streets, Holt,
tomorrow, Thursday, 20 June 2019,
commencing at 11:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to
St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019