Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip DONOGHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip DONOGHOE


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Phillip DONOGHOE Obituary
PHILLIP RAYMOND DONOGHOE

9 April 1938 - 15 June 2019



Cherished husband of Maureen.

A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle

and friend to many.

Many thanks to the doctors and nurses of

Clare Holland House, The Canberra Hospital

and the Renal Unit who cared for Phil

during recent weeks.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Phil will be celebrated at

St. John the Apostle Catholic Church,

corner Blackham and Chave Streets, Holt,

tomorrow, Thursday, 20 June 2019,

commencing at 11:30am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to

St. Vincent de Paul.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.