PHILLIP SHEATHER

PHILLIP SHEATHER Obituary


PHILLIP MARTIN SHEATHER
"Pinny"

4 March 1962 - 25 February 2019


Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family.


Loved husband of Megan.
Loving father of Brady and Kasey.
Beloved son of Leslie and Patricia (both dec).
Loving brother and brother-in-law of
George (dec) and Christine,
Margaret and John, Robert (dec),
Garry and Vicki and much
loved uncle to all their children.


Resting in Gods care,
forever in our hearts.


A funeral service for Phillip will be held in
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on
TUESDAY 12 March 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
