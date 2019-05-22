|
|
GODDARD Phyllis Phyllis Mary Goddard
25th July 1926 - 20th May 2019
Aged 93
Wife of Len (deceased),
mother to Sue and Jane,
grandmother to Rachel and Emma.
Special thanks to all the wonderful
and caring staff at Kangara Waters
who looked after Phyl
and made her last years comfortable.
In her 40+ years living in Canberra,
Phyl enjoyed close friendships through
her work in the public service,
and through her retirement activities including birdwatching, bushwalking
and painting.
The funeral service for Phyl will be held at
the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion
at the Canberra Arboretum on THURSDAY
23rd May 2019, commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019