Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis GODDARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis GODDARD


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Phyllis GODDARD Obituary
GODDARD Phyllis Phyllis Mary Goddard

25th July 1926 - 20th May 2019

Aged 93



Wife of Len (deceased),

mother to Sue and Jane,

grandmother to Rachel and Emma.



Special thanks to all the wonderful

and caring staff at Kangara Waters

who looked after Phyl

and made her last years comfortable.



In her 40+ years living in Canberra,

Phyl enjoyed close friendships through

her work in the public service,

and through her retirement activities including birdwatching, bushwalking

and painting.



The funeral service for Phyl will be held at

the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion

at the Canberra Arboretum on THURSDAY

23rd May 2019, commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.