|
|
PERCEVAL (Argaet) Phyllis
PHYLLIS ELLANORE PERCEVAL
'PHYL'
(Nee Argaet)
Formerly of Murrumburrah
Peacefully passed away at home
in Watson, 3 May 2019, aged 80 years.
Loved wife of David, together for 64 years.
Loving mum to David and Jacqueline,
favourite mother-in-law to Tracey,
best Nan to Maddie and Jamie,
and loved by Carl and family.
Loving sister, aunty, cousin, neighbour
and friend to many.
God only takes the Best.
Many thanks to Dr Hunter and staff at
More Than Medicine and
long-time GP Dr Shroot.
The funeral service for Phyl is to be held at
St Paul's Anglican Church, corner of
Swift and Iris Streets Murrumburrah
on Monday, 13 May 2019, at 11 am.
Burial will follow at Harden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 8 to May 11, 2019