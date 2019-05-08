Home
Phyllis PERCEVAL


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Phyllis PERCEVAL Obituary
PERCEVAL (Argaet) Phyllis

PHYLLIS ELLANORE PERCEVAL

'PHYL'

(Nee Argaet)

Formerly of Murrumburrah

Peacefully passed away at home

in Watson, 3 May 2019, aged 80 years.



Loved wife of David, together for 64 years.

Loving mum to David and Jacqueline,

favourite mother-in-law to Tracey,

best Nan to Maddie and Jamie,

and loved by Carl and family.

Loving sister, aunty, cousin, neighbour

and friend to many.



God only takes the Best.



Many thanks to Dr Hunter and staff at

More Than Medicine and

long-time GP Dr Shroot.



The funeral service for Phyl is to be held at

St Paul's Anglican Church, corner of

Swift and Iris Streets Murrumburrah

on Monday, 13 May 2019, at 11 am.

Burial will follow at Harden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from May 8 to May 11, 2019
