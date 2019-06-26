|
PRINCESSE EUGENE ARNOLDA
12 September 1923 - 23 June 2019
Beloved wife of Vernon (dec).
Loved mother of Jeanne, Barbara and Darryl
and mother-in-law of Braulio (dec) and Brian.
A devoted Grandmother, Great-grandmother
and Great-great-grandmother.
Requiem Mass in celebration of the life of
Princesse will be offered at
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
108 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa
on THURSDAY 27 June 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass,
cremation will take place in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019