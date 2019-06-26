Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Princess ARNOLDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Princess ARNOLDA


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Princess ARNOLDA Obituary
PRINCESSE EUGENE ARNOLDA



12 September 1923 - 23 June 2019



Beloved wife of Vernon (dec).

Loved mother of Jeanne, Barbara and Darryl

and mother-in-law of Braulio (dec) and Brian.

A devoted Grandmother, Great-grandmother

and Great-great-grandmother.



Requiem Mass in celebration of the life of

Princesse will be offered at

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,

108 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa

on THURSDAY 27 June 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

At the conclusion of Mass,

cremation will take place in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.