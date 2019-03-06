Home
RACHEL WILLIAMS
Passed away peacefully on
1 March 2019, aged 88 years


Beloved wife of Frederick (dec).
Much loved Mum of Stuart, Melvyn, Martin, Sharon, Carol and Gareth.
Loved mother-in-law, grandmother
and great-grandmother.


The funeral service for Rachel
will be held in the
White Lady Chapel
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen
on TUESDAY 12 March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.

Private cremation.


In lieu of flowers donations can be made
to Dementia Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
