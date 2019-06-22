Home
Raymond COPPIN

Raymond COPPIN Obituary
Raymond Coppin



A life well lived



23 July 1923 - 21 June 2019



Loving husband of Iris.

Cherished Father and Father in Law of

Joy & Rudy, Gary & Julie, Robert & Maryanne, Ann-Maree, Stephen & Sue.

Adored Pop of Brett, Lyndall, Mark, Cheryl, Michael, David (deceased), Paul, Mathew, Jacob, Sarah, Ray.

Special Great Pop to his fifteen

Great Grandchildren



Passed away peacefully at Clare Holland House. Special thanks to the wonderful staff who cared for him.



The funeral service for Raymond will be held at St Benedict's Catholic Church, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, on Thursday 27th June, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
