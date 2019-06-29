|
|
REBECCA JOHANNA JOHNSTONE 18 May 1981 - 21 June 2019 Died peacefully in Young surrounded by love. Beloved Mum of Katie (Katelyn), much loved partner of Mick McGrath, beloved daughter of Paul Johnstone and Josephine Bresnik-Kaminskas, stepdaughter of Judy and Gintis, sister of Chris (dec), Mick and Robert. A Celebration of Bec's life will be held at the Services Club, Cloete St. Young on Friday 5th July at 2pm. Mass for the repose of Bec's soul will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe St. Queanbeyan THIS Sunday 30th June 2019 at 2pm. Donations can be made to Young CANassist or the Young Branch of the CWA
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019