BLUNDELL Rex
BLUNDELL, Rex Francis
28/9/1931 - 8/5/2019
Much loved husband of Colleen (dec).
Adored father and father in law to
Liza and Brett, Lana and Jimmy,
Lach and Linda and Fred.
Loved Pop and Pop Pop to their children.
Loving eldest son of Frank and Dulcie
(both dec), brother to Pat, Tony (dec), Don,
Ken, (dec), Kay (dec), Robyn, Heather,
Colleen, Susan (dec) and Max.
A graveside service for Rex will be held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery on
WEDNESDAY 15th May 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019