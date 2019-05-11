Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex BLUNDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex BLUNDELL


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rex BLUNDELL Obituary
BLUNDELL Rex

BLUNDELL, Rex Francis

28/9/1931 - 8/5/2019



Much loved husband of Colleen (dec).



Adored father and father in law to

Liza and Brett, Lana and Jimmy,

Lach and Linda and Fred.



Loved Pop and Pop Pop to their children.



Loving eldest son of Frank and Dulcie

(both dec), brother to Pat, Tony (dec), Don,

Ken, (dec), Kay (dec), Robyn, Heather,

Colleen, Susan (dec) and Max.



A graveside service for Rex will be held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery on

WEDNESDAY 15th May 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.