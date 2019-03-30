|
|
RICHARD JOHN CATER
"Dick"
25 July 1936 - 25 March 2019
Husband of Noelene.
Father and father-in-law of
Michael and Shirley, Mark and Leigh.
Grandad to Mitchell, Stuart, Ryan,
Maddison, Michael and Mindy;
Adam and Emma, Becky, Sammy and Jack.
Great Grandad of Lewis.
Brother of Clarice and uncle of Maree.
Brother-in-law to
Bob and Margaret, Geoffrey and Debbie.
Sadly missed and always loved
Special thanks to the staff of ICU at TCH
for their care and support.
The Funeral Service for Dick will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
2 April 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019