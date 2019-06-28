|
|
RICHARD (DICK) DICKMAN
6 July 1933 - 26 June 2019
Aged 85
Beloved husband of Jeanette (dec).
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of
Karen and Mark, Craig and Joanne,
Jacqui and Rod, Mark and Dorothea.
Much loved Pop and Grand Pop.
Forever in our hearts.
Sincere thanks to the caring
staff of Bupa Aged Care, Calwell.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the
soul of Richard will be celebrated at
Holy Family Catholic Church,
corner of Bugden Avenue and
Castleton Crescent, Gowrie on Friday,
28 June 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
Richard's memory may be made to the
Fred Hollows Foundation.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 28, 2019