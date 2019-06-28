Home
Richard Elmer DICKMAN

RICHARD (DICK) DICKMAN

6 July 1933 - 26 June 2019

Aged 85



Beloved husband of Jeanette (dec).

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of

Karen and Mark, Craig and Joanne,

Jacqui and Rod, Mark and Dorothea.

Much loved Pop and Grand Pop.



Forever in our hearts.



Sincere thanks to the caring

staff of Bupa Aged Care, Calwell.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Richard will be celebrated at

Holy Family Catholic Church,

corner of Bugden Avenue and

Castleton Crescent, Gowrie on Friday,

28 June 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm.

Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers a donation in

Richard's memory may be made to the

Fred Hollows Foundation.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 28, 2019
