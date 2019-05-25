Home
Richard HUGHES


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Richard HUGHES Obituary
DR RICHARD ('Dick') HUGHES 27 June 1931 - 20 May 2019 A life well lived and a rest well earned, loved and remembered always. Beloved husband of Anne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sheila and Sue. Loved stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Fiona and Allan, Robert and Michaela and Catriona. Proud step-grandad of Alex, Isabel, Emily and Elisabeth. Relatives, friends and former colleagues are invited to celebrate Dick's life in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium 65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY, 30 May 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Please join us for light refreshments at the conclusion of the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
