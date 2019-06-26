Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard STARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard STARR


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Richard STARR Obituary
RICHARD GORDON STARR



27 December 1939 - 23 June 2019



Richard will be dearly missed but his memory cherished by his wife Pamela, his children Simon, Rebecca and Susannah and their spouses Katherine, Derek and Paul.



He was the son of Christabel Clarke Starr

and Joseph Hill Starr.



To his grandchildren Phoebe, Harry, Francesca, Nicholas, Antonia, Sarah and Jessica he leaves a legacy of kindness, humour and love.



To his sister Ruth and brother John and their extended families he leaves memories of kindness and generosity of spirit.



Richard was a respected friend

and work colleague.



He has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation could be made to aid Parkinson's research. Envelopes will be available at the church on the day of the funeral.



A funeral Service for Richard will be held in

St Brigid's Catholic Church,

Cnr Bancroft and Wilshire Streets, Dickson

on SATURDAY 29 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from June 26 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.