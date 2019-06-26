RICHARD GORDON STARR







27 December 1939 - 23 June 2019







Richard will be dearly missed but his memory cherished by his wife Pamela, his children Simon, Rebecca and Susannah and their spouses Katherine, Derek and Paul.







He was the son of Christabel Clarke Starr



and Joseph Hill Starr.







To his grandchildren Phoebe, Harry, Francesca, Nicholas, Antonia, Sarah and Jessica he leaves a legacy of kindness, humour and love.







To his sister Ruth and brother John and their extended families he leaves memories of kindness and generosity of spirit.







Richard was a respected friend



and work colleague.







He has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation could be made to aid Parkinson's research. Envelopes will be available at the church on the day of the funeral.







A funeral Service for Richard will be held in



St Brigid's Catholic Church,



Cnr Bancroft and Wilshire Streets, Dickson



on SATURDAY 29 June 2019,



commencing at 10.30 am.







Published in The Canberra Times from June 26 to June 29, 2019