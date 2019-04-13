Home
Rita Catarina MICALLEF


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rita Catarina MICALLEF Obituary
MICALLEF (Mifsud) Rita Catarina RITA MICALLEF

24 September 1922 - 8 April 2019



Late of Southern cross nursing home (Garran)

Passed away suddenly but peacfully.



Loving Mother of

Marianna,Paula and John(dec)

Adored grandmother and great-grandmother.



Rita will be deeply missed but is now in Gods hands.



A service to celebrate Ritas life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood park Crematorium

65 Sandford street Mitchell ACT

Wedensday April 17 commencing at 12pm



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
