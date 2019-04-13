|
|
MICALLEF (Mifsud) Rita Catarina RITA MICALLEF
24 September 1922 - 8 April 2019
Late of Southern cross nursing home (Garran)
Passed away suddenly but peacfully.
Loving Mother of
Marianna,Paula and John(dec)
Adored grandmother and great-grandmother.
Rita will be deeply missed but is now in Gods hands.
A service to celebrate Ritas life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood park Crematorium
65 Sandford street Mitchell ACT
Wedensday April 17 commencing at 12pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019