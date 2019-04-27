|
CANTWELL Robert Barry Robert Barry Cantwell
'Barry'
22nd April 2019
After a long and courageous battle
Late of Mulloon
Beloved husband of Marlene
Much loved father of Janet and Stephen,
and their partners.
Cherished son of Robert & Jennifer
(both dec)
Much loved by his second mother Merredene
Loving brother to Melissa
Son-in-law of Ruth and brother-in-law to
Noelene and Ian
Aged 55 Years
Barry's funeral service will be held in
Queanbeyan Anglican Church,
39 Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on
Friday 3rd May 2019 at 1.30pm
thence for burial at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for
'Rise Above' - Cancer Council
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
