Robert CURTIS

Obituary Condolences

Robert CURTIS Obituary

CURTIS, Robert Leabon. OAM

16.12.1927 - 12.2.2019
Aged 91 years

Late of Surry Hills.
Passed away at St Vincent's Hospital.

Devoted partner of Peter Xiradis (dec).
Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends.

He will be sadly missed

You are warmly invited to attend Robert's funeral service to be held at 12:30pm, Tuesday 19th February 2019, in the West Chapel of Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, Military Road, Matraville.

97874677
elitefunerals.com.au
Member of FDA of NSW
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019
