|
|
AIR COMMODORE ( Ret)
ROBERT (BOB) GREENWOOD AFC
7 May 1936 - 17 February 2019
Dearly loved husband of Patricia, former husband of Ellen.
Father of Ross & Deborah, Ian & Anne, John and Richard & Kirsty. Stepfather of Alan and Catherine (dec). Grandfather Bob of Timo, Julian, Erin, Ella, Emily, Mia, Jacob, Harry, Sophia and Billie.
Now at rest after a hard fought battle - nothing but blue skies
from now on.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 10am on Sunday 24 February at Nelson Bros Funeral Home, Williamstown VIC.
No flowers please - donations may be made to the Epworth Foundation or Parkinsons Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 21, 2019