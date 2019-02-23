Home
In loving memory of

Robert (Bob) Aeneas McDonald

Passed away on 19 February 2019
aged 78

Loving husband of Roslyn, father of Andrew,
Damian, Elizabeth, Christina, Felicity,
Matthew and Katrina.
Loving grandfather of Natalie, Ben, Murray,
Joseph, Joel, Anais, Lucille,
Nadine and Ethan.
Father-in-law to Simone, Dave,
Jari and Mita.

A generous, compassionate and energetic
man, a special father, grandfather and friend.

He will be greatly missed.

The funeral service for Robert will be held
in Holy Family Church
167 Bugden Avenue, Gowrie ACT
on FRIDAY, 1 March 2019
commencing at 1pm.

Private cremation

Wake to be held at Murrumbidgee Country
Club, 161 Kambah Pool Road, Kambah ACT
commencing at 2.30pm.

Please make a donation to the
Canberra Hospital Foundation
in lieu of flowers.
You can donate on line
www.canberrahospitalfoundation.org.au
or phone a donation through on 02 5124 2963




Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
