William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
ROBERT PORRA

PORRA ROBERT

Dr ROBERT JOHN PORRA

'Bob'

7 August 1931 - 16 May 2019



Beloved husband and best friend of Liz.

Adored and much loved father of

Kirsty, Malcolm, Hilary and

much loved and respected by their partners,

seven grandchildren

and three great-grandchildren.



Borne away on the wings of angels



The funeral service for Bob will be held in

St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Thursday,

23 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019
