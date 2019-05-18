|
|
PORRA ROBERT
Dr ROBERT JOHN PORRA
'Bob'
7 August 1931 - 16 May 2019
Beloved husband and best friend of Liz.
Adored and much loved father of
Kirsty, Malcolm, Hilary and
much loved and respected by their partners,
seven grandchildren
and three great-grandchildren.
Borne away on the wings of angels
The funeral service for Bob will be held in
St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Thursday,
23 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019