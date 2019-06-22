Home
More Obituaries for Robert SCHOFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert SCHOFIELD


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert SCHOFIELD Obituary
ROBERT ALFRED SCHOFIELD

Born 9 April 1958

Free and at peace 18 June 2019

at 61 years of age.



Beloved husband of Robyn (dec).

Loving father to their girls

Amanda and husband Craig,

Sam and her husband Scott.

Grandfather of Keely, Lucas,

Jorja, Oscar and Hudson.



A service for Bob is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

THURSDAY 27 June 2019 at 1:30pm.



No flowers by request, in lieu a donation

may be made to the

Cure Brian Cancer Foundation

www.curebraincancer.org.au



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
