|
|
ROBERT ALFRED SCHOFIELD
Born 9 April 1958
Free and at peace 18 June 2019
at 61 years of age.
Beloved husband of Robyn (dec).
Loving father to their girls
Amanda and husband Craig,
Sam and her husband Scott.
Grandfather of Keely, Lucas,
Jorja, Oscar and Hudson.
A service for Bob is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
THURSDAY 27 June 2019 at 1:30pm.
No flowers by request, in lieu a donation
may be made to the
Cure Brian Cancer Foundation
www.curebraincancer.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019