ROBERT JOHN SWAINSON
'Bob'
29 July 1937 - 8 June 2019
Bob, sometimes of Weston,
sometimes France and sometimes Mungo,
has left us after a short illness.
Father of Naomi,
Karli and Matthew (dec),
Grandfather of Renee,
Stewart and Benjamin,
Great grandfather of Harrison,
Oliver and Elliott.
A graveside service for Bob will be held at
the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street,
Canberra on FRIDAY 28th June 2019,
commencing at 12:30pm.
Bob's Bon Voyage Bash will be held at the
Canberra Irish Club in Weston
from 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Medecins Sans FrontiÃ¨res would
be appreciated. Envelopes will be made
available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019