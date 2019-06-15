Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SWAINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert SWAINSON


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert SWAINSON Obituary
ROBERT JOHN SWAINSON

'Bob'

29 July 1937 - 8 June 2019



Bob, sometimes of Weston,

sometimes France and sometimes Mungo,

has left us after a short illness.



Father of Naomi,

Karli and Matthew (dec),

Grandfather of Renee,

Stewart and Benjamin,

Great grandfather of Harrison,

Oliver and Elliott.



A graveside service for Bob will be held at

the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street,

Canberra on FRIDAY 28th June 2019,

commencing at 12:30pm.



Bob's Bon Voyage Bash will be held at the

Canberra Irish Club in Weston

from 2:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Medecins Sans FrontiÃ¨res would

be appreciated. Envelopes will be made

available on the day.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.