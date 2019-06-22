|
Robert William Quiggin (Bob) 16 March 1958 - 14 June 2019 Adored husband of Diana. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Patrick, Katie and James. Loving son to Pat and Charlie and brother to John and Peter. Beloved by his extended family. Bob was a true friend to so many. Treasured and remembered with love. With thanks to all the staff and volunteers at the Canberra Region Cancer Centre, Rise Above and Clare Holland House. A memorial service will be held in late July.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019