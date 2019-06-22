Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT QUIGGIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WILLIAM QUIGGIN

Obituary Condolences

ROBERT WILLIAM QUIGGIN Obituary
Robert William Quiggin (Bob) 16 March 1958 - 14 June 2019 Adored husband of Diana. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Patrick, Katie and James. Loving son to Pat and Charlie and brother to John and Peter. Beloved by his extended family. Bob was a true friend to so many. Treasured and remembered with love. With thanks to all the staff and volunteers at the Canberra Region Cancer Centre, Rise Above and Clare Holland House. A memorial service will be held in late July.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.