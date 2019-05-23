Home
Northern Suburbs Memorial Gardens and Crematorium
199 Delhi Road
North Ryde, New South Wales 2113
(02) 9887 2033
ROBIN CRYSTAL THORNELY Late of Bayview, formerly of Canberra. Devoted daughter of Eric and Crystal (both dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Max (dec) and Trish, Geoff and Carolyn. Soulmate of Peter. Fabulous Auntie to Tim, Sally, Kate, Michael, Shelley and Joanne and proud great Aunt to their children. Fondly remembered by her many friends. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Robin's Funeral Service at the Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Monday 27 May 2019 in the North Chapel commencing at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Plan International at planau.me/everyminute GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors Gordon 9498 4455
Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2019
