|
|
HEALES Robin ROBIN EDWARD HEALES
('LARGE')
17 April 1944 - 23 April 2019
Passed away peacefully, age 75 years.
Loving father to Emma and Ben.
Treasured Poppy to his grandchildren
Rubie, Olivia, Harrison and Finn.
Former husband and lifelong friend to Esther.
He was loved by so many
and will not be forgotten.
'A life that touches others goes on forever'
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks
to the staff at Bupa Aged Care in
Stirling for their recent care.
Family and friends are warmly invited to
attend a funeral service in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
3 May 2019, commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019