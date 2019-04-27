Home
Robin HEALES


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robin HEALES Obituary
HEALES Robin ROBIN EDWARD HEALES

('LARGE')



17 April 1944 - 23 April 2019

Passed away peacefully, age 75 years.



Loving father to Emma and Ben.

Treasured Poppy to his grandchildren

Rubie, Olivia, Harrison and Finn.

Former husband and lifelong friend to Esther.



He was loved by so many

and will not be forgotten.



'A life that touches others goes on forever'



We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks

to the staff at Bupa Aged Care in

Stirling for their recent care.



Family and friends are warmly invited to

attend a funeral service in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

3 May 2019, commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
