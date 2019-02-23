|
|
ROBYN ANN MORISON
15 September 1941 - 19 February 2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Much loved and sadly missed wife of Nevin,
mother and mother-in-law of Nevin (Jnr) and
Gillian, Greg and Janeta, and Rebecca (dec).
Proud Grandma of Alana,Sean,Tyler and Kira.
Survived by her loving sister Carol.
Forever in our hearts.
Mass will be offered for Robyn at
St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church,
Boddington Crescent, Kambah on TUESDAY
26 February 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019