Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney GALLAGHER

Obituary Condolences

Rodney GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER Rodney

RODNEY ARTHUR GALLAGHER

18 November 1948 - 4 May 2019

Passed away peacefully at

Jean Ross House, Nowra.



Loving husband of Robyn.

Much loved father and father-in law to

Rodney (Todd), Jennifer, Deborah, Jason,

Scott, Natalie, Tania and Malcolm,

Dean and Sarah.

Adored Poppy to Angel, Brayden, Ella, Jennifer, Aimie, Jack, Cooper, Dylan, Presley and Arthur.

Much loved brother to Johnny (dec),

Dennis (dec), Monica, David and Christopher.



Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Rodney will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

14 May 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.