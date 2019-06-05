Home
ROGER EDWARD BATESON 20 July 1932 - 29 May 2019 Died peacefully with his loving family by his side. Loved and cherished husband of Judith for nearly 63 years - dad to Andrew (deceased) and Catherine and their partners Katrina and Peter. Loving Grandad to Ivo and India. He will live on in our hearts and memories - always! To all those who loved and were a part of his life please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday 20th July from 1pm for afternoon refreshments - please email Catherine at [email protected]



Published in The Canberra Times from June 5 to June 8, 2019
