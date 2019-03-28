Home
10 August 1952 - 22 March 2019
Born and raised in Sydney, you lived many years in Canberra, Santa Fe and San Miguel de Allende.
You were a unique individual with a quirky sense of humour, sweet tooth, and love of games. A courteous, knowledgeable man who was an avid reader and card player. You were intelligent and organised, always seeing the potential to improve things and striving to make them better.
You are remembered for your kindness and joyfulness, and for being crucial in the organisation of Mujeres en Cambio; helping women and girls in rural Mexico access education and other opportunities.
Your friends and family are missing you and wishing you peace.

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2019
