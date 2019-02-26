Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron WESTCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron WESTCOTT

Obituary Condolences

Ron WESTCOTT Obituary



RONALD GEORGE (RON) WESTCOTT
7 September 1938 - 22 February 2019

Loved and loving husband of Jan.
Father and father-in-law of
Teryl and David Reid,
Kellee and Ross Cummins.
Grandfather of Shayne, Brayden and Ashlinn.
Papa of Daniella and Monique.
Brother of Gillian and Charles Ratford
and family.
Brother-in-law of John, David
and Rick McDonald.

Now at Peace

The funeral service for Ron will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
27 February 2019, commencing at 3pm.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.