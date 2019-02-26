|
|
RONALD GEORGE (RON) WESTCOTT
7 September 1938 - 22 February 2019
Loved and loving husband of Jan.
Father and father-in-law of
Teryl and David Reid,
Kellee and Ross Cummins.
Grandfather of Shayne, Brayden and Ashlinn.
Papa of Daniella and Monique.
Brother of Gillian and Charles Ratford
and family.
Brother-in-law of John, David
and Rick McDonald.
Now at Peace
The funeral service for Ron will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
27 February 2019, commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2019