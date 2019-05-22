|
|
COTTIER Ronald RONALD FRANCIS COTTIER
2 August 1927 - 18 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Bupa Aged Care, Calwell.
Beloved husband of Jennet (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of
Michael and Sue, Paul and Deb,
Jennifer, Greg and Sylvia,
Therese and their families.
Pa to 12 grandchildren and
7 great-grandchildren.
Always loved, never forgotten.
A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life
will be held in
The White Lady Chapel,
91 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan on
FRIDAY, 24 May 2019,
commencing at 11.00am.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019