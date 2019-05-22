Home
Ronald COTTIER


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ronald COTTIER Obituary
COTTIER Ronald RONALD FRANCIS COTTIER

2 August 1927 - 18 May 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Bupa Aged Care, Calwell.



Beloved husband of Jennet (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of

Michael and Sue, Paul and Deb,

Jennifer, Greg and Sylvia,

Therese and their families.



Pa to 12 grandchildren and

7 great-grandchildren.



Always loved, never forgotten.



A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life

will be held in

The White Lady Chapel,

91 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan on

FRIDAY, 24 May 2019,

commencing at 11.00am.



Privately cremated.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
