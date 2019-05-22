|
|
SEGON Rosa ROSA SEGON
12 October 1925 - 16 May 2019
Much loved Mother and
Mother-in-law to Anne and John.
Adored Grandmother to Kathy and Steven,
and the kindest Great-grandmother to
Hayden, Heath and Pariss-Briell.
'In God's garden up above
stands a rose we dearly love'
Rosary and a viewing will be held in
the White Lady Chapel,
75 Canberra Ave, Kingston, on
THURSDAY, 23 May 2019,
commencing at 3.30pm
Requiem Mass for Rosa will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Drevermann St, Farrer, on
FRIDAY, 24 May 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019