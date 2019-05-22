Home
SEGON Rosa ROSA SEGON

12 October 1925 - 16 May 2019



Much loved Mother and

Mother-in-law to Anne and John.

Adored Grandmother to Kathy and Steven,

and the kindest Great-grandmother to

Hayden, Heath and Pariss-Briell.



'In God's garden up above

stands a rose we dearly love'



Rosary and a viewing will be held in

the White Lady Chapel,

75 Canberra Ave, Kingston, on

THURSDAY, 23 May 2019,

commencing at 3.30pm



Requiem Mass for Rosa will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Drevermann St, Farrer, on

FRIDAY, 24 May 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
