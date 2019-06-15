Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa ZAKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa ZAKS

Obituary Condolences

Rosa ZAKS Obituary
ROSA ZAKS

29 September 1916 - 12 June 2019

Rosa Zaks wife of Leon (dec)

passed away peacefully at home.



This remarkable woman, funny,

strong and brave will be missed by her children

Roberta McRae, Anna New and Michael Zaks;

her sons-in-law Ian McRae and Cliff New;

her 6 grandchildren and their partners;

her 7 great-grandchildren and all who knew her.



The family would like to thank IRT, Dr Kraus,

Dr Goonerage and Dr Jayasekera for their

excellent care of Rosa over many years.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.