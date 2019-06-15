|
|
ROSA ZAKS
29 September 1916 - 12 June 2019
Rosa Zaks wife of Leon (dec)
passed away peacefully at home.
This remarkable woman, funny,
strong and brave will be missed by her children
Roberta McRae, Anna New and Michael Zaks;
her sons-in-law Ian McRae and Cliff New;
her 6 grandchildren and their partners;
her 7 great-grandchildren and all who knew her.
The family would like to thank IRT, Dr Kraus,
Dr Goonerage and Dr Jayasekera for their
excellent care of Rosa over many years.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019