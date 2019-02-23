Home
Rosa Zehentner

Rosa Hedwick Zehentner

In her 92nd year passed away peacefully
at Geriatrics the Canberra Hospital
on the 17.02.2019.

Loving mother to Paul (dec).
Loved mother-in-law to Josie Debono.
Loved Grandmother to Cheryl and Steven,
and Great Grandmother to Timmons
and Tracy.

Thank you to Jindalee Nursing Home
for their care of Rosa.

Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Rosa will be celebrated in St Thomas
The Apostle Catholic Church
Boddington Crescent Kambah,
on MONDAY, 25 February 2019,
commencing at 11am.

Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan
Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.





Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
