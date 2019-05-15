|
|
THOMAS Rosemary ROSEMARY THOMAS
1 November 1947 - 12 May 2019
Beloved wife of Lee.
Mother and mother-in-law of
Richard and Rebecca, Chris and Sasha.
Grandma of Isaac, Sam, Lachlan and Finn.
The funeral service for Rosemary will be held in the Presbyterian Church of St. Andrew,
State Circle, Forrest, on Monday, 20 May 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.
A private cremation will folllow.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Motor Neurone Disease Reseach Group of Sydney University, Brain and Mind Centre.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 15 to May 18, 2019