Ross Malcolm CAMPBELL


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ross Malcolm CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL Ross Malcolm Ross Malcolm Campbell

( Rosco )

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved Husband of Dorothy.

Beloved Father and Father-in-law of

Rachael and Boris, Nat and Ben,

Danielle and James.

Cherished Poppy of Calida,

Lesia and Cooper.



We were so blessed to have

had you in our lives.

You will be forever in our hearts.





The funeral service for Ross will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell,

on MONDAY, 20 May 2019,

commencing at 3:00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019
