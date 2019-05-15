|
|
CAMPBELL Ross Malcolm Ross Malcolm Campbell
( Rosco )
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved Husband of Dorothy.
Beloved Father and Father-in-law of
Rachael and Boris, Nat and Ben,
Danielle and James.
Cherished Poppy of Calida,
Lesia and Cooper.
We were so blessed to have
had you in our lives.
You will be forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Ross will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 20 May 2019,
commencing at 3:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019