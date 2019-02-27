Home
RUPERT HORACE MYERS


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
RUPERT HORACE MYERS Obituary

MYERS
Rupert Horace KBE, AO
21 February 1921 - 21 February 2019
Beloved husband of Io (deceased) and loving husband of Nancy.
Adored father of Philippa, Gillian, Michele and Stuart. Much admired father-in-law of John and Emilie.
Very special grandfather of Michele, Penelope, Felicity, Alexandra, Susan, Katherine, Michael, Warwick, Douglas, Rupert, Timothy, Robert, Henry, and Anna. Loved great-grandfather of Amelia, Henry, Jemima, Harriet, Hunter and Lincoln. Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of New South Wales and respected by all.
Following a private cremation, family and friends of Rupert are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate his outstanding life of service to Australia. This service will be held at the University of New South Wales (Kensington Campus)
in Leighton Hall, John Niland
Scientia Building at 1pm
on Monday 11 March, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for your contribution to a philanthropic cause close to Rupert's heart, to be confirmed ahead of the Memorial.

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019
