Ruth Eleanor Durie
A Thanksgiving Service for Ruth Eleanor Durie (nee Chennell) will be held at Holy Covenant Anglican Church, 89 Dexter St, Cook, ACT on Saturday 29 June, 2019, at 2pm, followed by refreshments.
Ruth passed away aged 91 on Monday morning in Calvary Hospital.
Loving wife of David (dec.).
Sister of Mary (dec.), Lorna and Pat.
Mother of Deborah, Mark and Stephen. Grandmother of Miriam, Margo, Stephen, Matthew, David and Christopher.
Great Grandmother of Brennan, Gabriel, Anara, Asher, Edmund, Elliott and Ada.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 26 to June 29, 2019