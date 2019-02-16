Home
RUZA JURKOVIC
Aged 89 years

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday
12 February, surrounded by family

Very much loved mother of Robert.
Greatly adored Baba of Marianna,
and Pram Baba of Jayden,
Torrey, Kayla and Ella.
Loved sestra and teta to many.

Ruza left a mark on all of our hearts


Special thank you, to all the staff at
Clare Holland House for their loving care.


Ruza's life will be honoured with a Graveside
Service to be held in the Plaque Beam Section
at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street
Mitchell, on WEDNESDAY,
20 February 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.


Flowers or donations may be made
to Clare Holland House.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019
