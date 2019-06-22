|
|
[[PONMTA000142]]
Sandra Kay MARTIN - KELLY
26.9.1948 - 20.6.2019
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother,
sister and friend.
Devoted to her family, friends and community.
Passed peacefully surrounded by her family.
'What we have once enjoyed deeply we can
never lose. All that we love deeply becomes
a part of us.' Helen Keller
A celebration of Sandra's life will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on
FRIDAY 28 June 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's name
can be made to YWCA Canberra.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 22 to June 26, 2019