Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra MARTIN-KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra MARTIN-KELLY

Obituary Condolences

Sandra MARTIN-KELLY Obituary
[[PONMTA000142]]



Sandra Kay MARTIN - KELLY

26.9.1948 - 20.6.2019



Cherished wife, mother, grandmother,

sister and friend.

Devoted to her family, friends and community.

Passed peacefully surrounded by her family.





'What we have once enjoyed deeply we can

never lose. All that we love deeply becomes

a part of us.' Helen Keller



A celebration of Sandra's life will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on

FRIDAY 28 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's name

can be made to YWCA Canberra.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from June 22 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.