SAVERIA MAIUTO
11 May 1928 - 17 February 2019

Together again with loving husband Pasquale.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Frank and Maria, Dominic and Foffy.

Adored Nonna of Patrick and Renee,
Sarah and Leigh, Anthony, Josephine,
Michael, Dominic, Olivia and Bis-Nonna of
Mason, Lucas, Leo and Ruby.

Rosary will be recited in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Monday, 25 February 2019, commencing at 6:30 pm.

Funeral Mass for Saveria will be celebrated
at Holy Rosary Catholic Church,
corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,
Watson on Tuesday, 26 February 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.

Cremation will follow at the
Norwood Park Crematorium.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
