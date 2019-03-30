Home
Savo Stefanovic

SAVO STEFANOVIC

18 September 1949 - 26 March 2019


Passed away peacefully surrounded
by family.

Loving husband of Nerida (dec).
Adored father of Michael, David,
Eve and Rose.
Cherished father-in-law of Lidia, Jessica, Adam and Daniel.
Loved grandfather of Marcus, Mikaylah, Grace, Ariana, Serena, Sava and Stella.


Now at peace with his beloved


The funeral service of Steve will be held at St. Sava's Serbian Orthodox Church, Lambrigg Street, Farrer, on MONDAY, 1 April 2019, commencing at 11:30am.

Burial at Gungahlin cemetery to follow.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
