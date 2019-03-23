Home
SHANE PETER BENNETT

SHANE PETER BENNETT Obituary

SHANE PETER BENNETT
24.12.1997 - 14.3.2019
Dearly loved and cherished grandson of Trevor and Kay.
Treasured son of Martin and Lisa.
Adored brother to
Carly and Merissa and their partners Mark and Adam; and uncle of Olly.
Loved nephew of
Peter and Tammy and cousin of Kerina, Leah and Jayden.
Cherished nephew of
Narelle and Ritchie.
As dawn breaks each day we will be thinking of you
And as the sun sets we will see
your beautiful smile
Fly high Shane
We will love you always x

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
