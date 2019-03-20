Home
SHEILA BRIMMER

18.5.1936 - 16.3.2019

Loved and beloved wife of Harry (dec).
Cherished and loved mother and
mother-in-law of Judith and Trevor,
John (dec), David and Julie.
Loving Nan to Sarah, Amy, Matthew,
Sophie, Xavier, Monica and Charlotte.


We will all miss you dearly.


Thank you to the staff at
Mountain View Aged Care
and the Palliative Care team
for their care and support
throughout Sheila's illness.


The funeral service for Sheila will be
held at Christ Church Anglican Church
Hawker, Hawker Place, Hawker.
on FRIDAY 22 March 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Cremation will follow at Norwood Park
Chapel, 65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
commencing at 12:00 pm.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019
