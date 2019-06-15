Home
Shirely STONE


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Shirely STONE Obituary
SHIRLEY STONE

31 August 1931 - 8 June 2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Ron (dec).

Loving and devoted mother of Ian.

Much loved aunt of Lorraine and family.



Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Shirely will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on TUESDAY, 18 June 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.

A burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.

No flowers by request.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
