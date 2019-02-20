Home
SHIRLEY LORRAINE CHAMBERLAIN
(nee Wilkinson)
22 February 1935 - 15 February 2019

Beloved mum of Susan, Mark, Gayle, Jason
and mother-in-law of Ian, Gayle and Trevor.
Loving grandmother of David, Simon,
Felicity, Cy, Dimity and Tristan,
Doting great-grandmother of Mia and Kiara.
Former wife of John, and a friend to many.

Special thanks to all the staff at IRT Kangara Waters for their friendship and care of Shirley.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
25 February 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
Vision Australia envelopes will be available.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019
