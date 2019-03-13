|
|
VAN DER MALE/MENSINGA
Sibella Josephine
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday, 6 March 2019 at
Mt Terry Warrigal Care Albion Park.
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved wife of ALBERTUS (dec), mother to Edvard and Paulus
Adored grandmother to her many grandchildren.
The relatives and friends of the late SIBILLA JOSEPHINE
VAN DER MALE MENSINGA are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the
St Andrews Uniting Church, Cooma, on Monday 18 March 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm.
At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to
Cooma Lawn Cemetery.
Allens Funerals Cooma
Alan Dodd Director
Family Owned & Operated
FDA 02 6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019