Home
Services
Allens Funerals
43 Dennison Street
Cooma, New South Wales 2630
02 6452 2094
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
ST ANDREWS UNITING CHURCH
COOMA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SIBELLA MALE/MENSINGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIBELLA JOSEPHINE VAN DER MALE/MENSINGA

Obituary Condolences

SIBELLA JOSEPHINE VAN DER MALE/MENSINGA Obituary

VAN DER MALE/MENSINGA
Sibella Josephine
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday, 6 March 2019 at
Mt Terry Warrigal Care Albion Park.
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved wife of ALBERTUS (dec), mother to Edvard and Paulus
Adored grandmother to her many grandchildren.
The relatives and friends of the late SIBILLA JOSEPHINE
VAN DER MALE MENSINGA are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the
St Andrews Uniting Church, Cooma, on Monday 18 March 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm.
At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to
Cooma Lawn Cemetery.
Allens Funerals Cooma
Alan Dodd Director
Family Owned & Operated
FDA 02 6452 2094

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.