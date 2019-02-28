|
|
SINIKKA HELJA MIRJAMI MALMBERG
Died on 26 February 2019
Loving wife of Urho (deceased)
and loving mother of
Liisa, Eva, Peter, Hilkka, Maija,
Heikki, Jukka,
loving grandmother of
Suvi, Christopher & Anne, David, Richard, Jonathon, Ben, Elizabeth, Penelope, and Karly,
and loving great grandmother of
Mason, Frankie, Timothy, Tristan, Tommasen, Jasmine, Sophia, Sebastian, Hudson.
Well done, good and faithful servant; enter now into the joy of your Lord.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 28, 2019