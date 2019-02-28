Home
SINIKKA HELYA MIRJAMI MALMBERT

SINIKKA HELJA MIRJAMI MALMBERG
Died on 26 February 2019
Loving wife of Urho (deceased)
and loving mother of
Liisa, Eva, Peter, Hilkka, Maija,
Heikki, Jukka,
loving grandmother of
Suvi, Christopher & Anne, David, Richard, Jonathon, Ben, Elizabeth, Penelope, and Karly,
and loving great grandmother of
Mason, Frankie, Timothy, Tristan, Tommasen, Jasmine, Sophia, Sebastian, Hudson.
Well done, good and faithful servant; enter now into the joy of your Lord.

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 28, 2019
