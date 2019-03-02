Home
SINIKKA HELJA MIRJAMI MALMBERG
Died on 26 February 2019


Loving wife of Urho (dec).
Loving mother of Liisa, Eva, Peter,
Hilkka, Maija, Heikki and Jukka.
Loving grandmother of Suvi,
Christopher and Anne, David, Richard,
Jonathon, Ben, Elizabeth,
Penelope and Karly.
Loving great grandmother of Mason,
Frankie, Timothy, Tristan, Thomas,
Jasmine, Sophia, Sebastian and Hudson.


Well done, good and faithful servant;
enter now into the joy of your Lord.


A graveside funeral for Sinikka will be
held at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian St, Phillip,on
WEDNESDAY 6 March 2019,
commencing at 11.00am, followed by
a memorial service at 12.30pm
at the Canberra International Church,
50 Bennelong Cres, Macquarie.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
