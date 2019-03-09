Home
SIR RUPERT HORACE MYERS

MYERS, Rupert Horace KBE AO
21 February 1921 - 21 February 2019

Family and Friends of
Sir Rupert Myers
are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate his outstanding life, achievements and contribution to the
University of New South Wales and the wider community.
Monday 11 March, 2019 at 1pm
Leighton Hall, John Niland Building, University of New South Wales, Kensington.
R.S.V.P. not required.

In support of Sir Rupert's passionate belief in the power of innovation, donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to
The Founders Program, a UNSW start-up accelerator initiative. Visit unsw.to/donate-10x


Parking is limited on campus, however if required, please be directed to the upper levels of the Barker Street Parking Station, accessed via Gate 14.

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
